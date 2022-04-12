On March 7, 2022, Tillamook City Council was presented with findings of a serious wastewater infrastructure problem existing on the east side of the City. The entire wastewater collection system east of Miller Avenue, which feeds into a twelve-inch sewer force main located near 12th Street and Pacific Avenue, is inadequate for further growth.
“We need to fix the east side of town, man holes are actually popping up from time to time, it’s a concern,” said City Manager Nathan George.
Engineering studies and calculations show that the capacity to add more wastewater has been met or exceeded.
George said, “Development of this area of the city has not been stopped or paused at this time, however, we know this is an issue, so the city is exploring options and gathering more information from our engineers and are committed to doing all that we can, as quickly as possible.
The City of Tillamook was awarded a $200,000 grant from Tillamook County to complete a new wastewater master plan. The next step is identifying the problem areas, mapping out the necessary improvements, and generating a Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) to provide the city with funds to upgrade the city’s wastewater collection system as quickly as possible.
George said, “We are confident that we will get this fixed, hopefully within the next 3-5 years or sooner.”
The City of Tillamook has been working on a project to identify all the inflow and infiltration (I&I) issues, essentially rainwater or stormwater entering into the sewer lines. This includes both lines belonging to the City of Tillamook and those that belong to the property owners (lateral lines).
The City will eventually be notifying the property owners of any leaks that they have and those will need to be fixed by the property owners—this is both City Code as well Oregon State Code.
Homeowners are responsible for these future repairs, and they can be expensive.
Because of this potential repair bill making it’s way to the residents of Tillamook, the City Council approved a partnership between the City of Tillamook and Service Line Warranties of America (SLWA) to provide warranties to property owners for sewer, water, and indoor plumbing;
For under $10 per service per month, whether for your water line, sewer lateral line, or even indoor wall-to-wall plumbing, a residential property owner can receive unlimited service and repair calls. Anyone with any questions is encouraged to contact the City of Tillamook or visit our website.
The City stronger recommends property owners signing up so they can pay less than $100 ($83.64 as of this morning for sewer lateral line coverage alone) a year per service and receive a benefit of up to $8,500 per service call, with unlimited calls once you are signed up and the 30-day waiting period is over for the sewer and water programs. The door-to-door plumbing is up to $3,000 per service call.
Their website is: https://www.slwofa.com/. This program and company are promoted by the National League of Cities (https://www.nlc.org/partner/nlc-homeserve/).
