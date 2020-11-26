Prestige Care invites the Tillamook community members of all ages to send positive notes, warm wishes and fun artwork to its residents to spread cheer and uplift spirits.
With the holidays just around the corner, Prestige Care is placing an emphasis on bringing extra joy to its residents during times of social distancing and other safety measures due to COVID-19. Five Rivers is welcoming cards, letters and other paper gifts such as drawings and homemade artwork and asks that community members keep the following recommendations in mind:
• Messages should be handwritten and in large, easy-to-read print.
• Keep the messages positive. Prestige encourages writers to make their letters kind and heartfelt.
• If including a drawing or painting by a child, please consider having them sign with their name and age at the bottom.
• Please don’t date your letters, as items can take up to three days to disinfect.
Prestige is taking extra precautions and will sort and disinfect all items prior to them being delivered to residents. All items will be opened and screened unless it is a private message sent from a family or friend of the resident.
Community members can mail their season’s greetings to the address below. Those who wish to drop off items in person may call Prestige and meet a staff member at the entrance.
Prestige Senior Living Five Rivers is located at 3500 12th St. in Tillamook. You can reach them at 503-842-0918.
