Oregon Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden will hold town halls this month in Wasco, Tillamook, Lincoln and Jefferson counties.
In fulfillment of his pledge to hold at least one town hall each year in each of the state’s 36 counties, Wyden has held 966 town halls statewide to date.
“Open-to-all town halls in every nook and cranny of our state are essential to the ‘Oregon Way’ of civil discussions about important issues,” Wyden said. ““I look forward very much to hearing Oregonians’ ideas, concerns, questions and priorities in these upcoming town halls.”
Wyden’s town hall schedule is as follows:
-Saturday, Feb. 15
Wasco County: 11 a.m., Fort Dalles Readiness Center, 402 E Scenic Dr, The Dalles
-Monday, Feb. 17
Tillamook County: 10:30 a.m., Port of Tillamook Bay Officers Mess Hall, 6825 Officer’s Row Road, Tillamook
Lincoln County: 2:30 p.m., Newport Recreation Center, 225 SE Avery Street, Newport
-Friday, Feb. 21
Jefferson County: 10 a.m., Madras Performing Arts Center, 412 Buff Street, Madras
