Food Roots has announced the cancellation of the 6th annual Seed to Supper adult gardening class series, effective immediately.
This decision was made in compliance with guidance from the Oregon State University Master Gardener Program, whose members facilitate Seed to Supper classes in Tillamook County.
The Master Gardener facilitators have determined that it will not be feasible to reschedule this year’s program in time for the 2020 growing season. Individuals who have already registered for Seed to Supper are encouraged to reach out to Food Roots at 503-815-2800 for information on next steps. Seed to Supper classes will be offered again next year.
Food Roots’ Local Food Programs Coordinator Julia Wentzel said, “This decision was not made lightly. It’s difficult to cancel such wonderful programs that offer so much to residents of Tillamook County. But because we deeply value our coastal community, we need to prioritize our health above all else.”
Tillamook County’s Seed to Supper program is offered in partnership between Food Roots, the Tillamook County Master Gardeners, and the Tillamook County Library.
