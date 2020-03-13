The Second Annual Trail Mix will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at Gales Creek Campgrounds on U.S. Route 6 near milepost 35. A safety meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. before work begins.
Trail Mix is a Tillamook Forest spring clean-up event, inviting all trail users to come together for a fun day of trail work and stewardship in the Tillamook State Forest. Whether you are a mountain biker, trail runner, hiker or equestrian, trail work veteran or first-timer, you are welcome to join.
Trail Mix is presented by Northwest Trail Alliance, Trailkeepers of Oregon, Daybreak Racing, Oregon Equestrian Trails (Northwest Chapter/Hillsboro) and the Oregon Timber Trail Alliance in a volunteer partnership with the Oregon Department of Forestry.
Wear long pants, sturdy boots, work gloves, eye protection, long sleeved shirt, rain gear depending on weather, hard hat or bike helmet, drinking water and a lunch/snacks. Extra hard hats will be available if you do not have one. All trail work tools will be provided but if you have your own hoe, Pulaski, shovel and/or McLeod, feel free to use them if you would like.
Volunteers will be broken into small groups, each led by an experienced crew leader who will guide their work throughout the day on their trail section. Cleanup efforts include raking, drainage cleaning and fixing minor tread issues along the Gales Creek, Storey Burn and the Historic Hiking Loop trails.
Northwest Trail Alliance’s (NWTA) Trail Sustainability Institute’s Trail School will be leading a small crew that will teach basic trail maintenance skills during the event. This is a great opportunity to give back while learning a new skill.
NWTA will offer a chili dinner and adult beverages provided by Hopworks Brewery at the end of the work day back at Gales Creek Campground, along with raffle prizes to give away, donated by REI. Camping and an opportunity for a ride/run/hike the following day, Sunday, March 29, is being planned, but will be highly dependent on weather conditions.
Register online at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfaQYMitmT1a5jCHsSvHIQ5x2Hp3x6MSoxl7gpRspRk-I2rAw/viewform.
