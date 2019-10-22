North Coast Land Conservancy (NCLC) staff members are heading to Tillamook Halloween Day, Thursday, Oct. 31 to plant seeds of native plants, re-pot seedlings, or do whatever else needs to be done at Northwest Oregon Restoration Partnership (NORP), which supplies plants for many of NCLC’s restoration projects on the Oregon Coast. NCLC is inviting volunteers to join them in the greenhouse that day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Costumes are optional but strongly encouraged.
NORP is a program of Tillamook Estuaries Partnership. As a member of NORP, NCLC is obliged to help out at the nursery from time to time, planting or potting or doing other tasks. For this stewardship day, participants may either meet at the nursery in Tillamook at 10 a.m. or meet outside the NCLC office in Seaside at 8:30 a.m. to carpool to the site.
Email Stewardship Director Melissa Reich at melissar@nclctrust.org to ask questions or let her know you’re coming. No minors are allowed at this stewardship event, because it takes place at a youth correctional facility.
NORP is a partnership among several conservation organizations. It grows native plants that originate in and are genetically appropriate for the climate and conditions on the northern Oregon Coast. NORP allows its plants to grow large, with large rootstocks, which helps them compete successfully in areas where non-native pasture grass or reed canary grass has taken over.
