The Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve has two seasonal, part-time job opportunities for the new Tidepool Ambassador Program. The Tidepool Ambassador Program at Cape Falcon Marine Reserve aims to protect habitat, educate tidepool visitors, and focus on quality of contact with visitors.
A typical day might include exploring tidepools with visitors, describing the migration of gray whales or seabirds, answering questions about the area, and/or leading interpretive tours of Oregon’s tidepools. These jobs provide excellent career-oriented experience for anyone interested in natural resource interpretation or education.
The two seasonal positions for this program are tidepool ambassador guide and Tidepool Ambassador Program coordinator. The guide will provide informal interpretive services for the public, lead small, scheduled field trips, and work with volunteer tidepool ambassadors during shifts. The coordinator will coordinate all aspects of the program, including scheduling the tidepool guides, rescheduling as needed, and ensuring the guides have the supplies needed for each shift, as well as serving as a tidepool guide at times.
For more details, qualifications, schedule, and information on how to apply, visit https://tinyurl.com/CapeFalconTAP to download the full job postings. Please send any questions to Margaret Treadwell at capefalconmr@gmail.com. The deadline to apply is May 10.
Volunteers for the program will also be sought soon. Those interested in volunteering can contact Margaret Treadwell at the email address above.
Located in the ocean between Manzanita and Cannon Beach, the Cape Falcon Marine Reserve site is a 20-square mile area dedicated to conservation and scientific research. Just like parks and protected natural areas on land, there are multiple benefits of protected areas in the ocean. They conserve ocean wildlife and biodiversity. Marine Reserves sites also serve as living laboratories, where we can learn about marine reserve protections and Oregon’s ocean environment to help us maintain our seas for future generations.
