Rising Tide Productions showing of Edward Albee’s Seascape will take center stage at the North Coast Recreation District (NCRD) Performing Arts Center in Nahalem Sept. 2-4, 9-10, 23-24 with shows at 7 p.m. and matinee showings on Sept. 4, 11, 25 with shows at 2 p.m.
The production is being directed by Margaret Page with Professional actor George Dzundza as Artistic Director. Tickets are available at the door for $20.
On a deserted stretch of beach a middle-aged couple, relaxing after a picnic lunch, talk idly about home, family and their life together. Suddenly, they are joined by two sea creatures—lizards who have decided to leave the ocean depths and come ashore. Initial fear, and then suspicion of each other, are soon replaced by curiosity and, before long, the humans and the lizards (who speak admirable English) are engaged in a fascinating dialogue.
The lizards, who are at a very advanced stage of evolution, are contemplating the terrifying, yet exciting, possibility of embarking on life out of the water; and the couple, for whom existence has grown flat and routine, holds the answers to their most urgent questions. These answers are given with warmth, humor and poetic eloquence, and with emotional and intellectual reverberations that will linger in the heart and mind long after the play has ended.
