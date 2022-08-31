rehearsal.jpg

The cast in the photo is Ryan Reyes as Leslie, Mark Johnson as Charlie, Pia Shepherd as Nancy and Kenia Goodman as Sarah.

 Photo provided by Rising Tide Productions

Rising Tide Productions showing of Edward Albee’s Seascape will take center stage at the North Coast Recreation District (NCRD) Performing Arts Center in Nahalem Sept. 2-4, 9-10, 23-24 with shows at 7 p.m. and matinee showings on Sept. 4, 11, 25 with shows at 2 p.m.

The production is being directed by Margaret Page with Professional actor George Dzundza as Artistic Director.  Tickets are available at the door for $20.

Seascape announcement.jpg
