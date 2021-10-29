The Schooner Restaurant & Lounge’s annual Thanksgiving benefit for the Oregon Food Bank – Tillamook County Services will look different this year. Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions last year, and to give employees the chance to be with their families this holiday season, the actual Thanksgiving Day event is canceled.
In lieu of not hosting the event on Thanksgiving, The Schooner decided to dedicate a special menu for the entire month of November that includes an appetizer, entree, pizza, dessert and specialty cocktail. The sale of any of those items will directly benefit the Oregon Food Bank – Tillamook County Services with 100% of the proceeds being donated.
“Monetary donations will, of course, still be accepted and our fundraising efforts outside of the restaurant will ramp up as we continue to gain support and recognition from community members and local businesses, such as the creamery,” General Manager Lexie Fields said. “We have invited other restaurants, bars and food trucks to join us in our efforts to host a similar event to turn this into a community wide opportunity to support this crucial organization.”
The Schooner was able to raise over $28k last year distributing take out Thanksgiving meals and are confident about making just as big of an impact this year with the community's support.
The Schooner Restaurant & Lounge is located at 2065 NW Boat Basin Road in Netarts.
