The Schooner Restaurant and Lounge’s annual benefit for the Oregon Food Bank Tillamook County Services was successful for the 15th year running. Instead of hosting their traditional Thanksgiving meal event, The Schooner donated 100% of the profits from special menu items they had running for the month of November. $15,279 was raised. In addition, the Tillamook Creamery donated $5,000. This money will benefit the various food pantries and meal sites in Tillamook County. A total of 31 pantries in the county who benefit from this donation.
“We’re in the business of feeding people,” Schooner Head Chef Peter Gibson said.”It has turned into an annual tradition for the community”
The Schooner is proud to have been able to make a difference for the people in Tillamook County said owner Barry Boring.
The Schooner Restaurant & Lounge is located at 2065 NW Boat Basin Road in Netarts.
