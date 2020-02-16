Tillamook County 4-H members that plan to continue their education may be interested in several scholarships that are available from the Tillamook County and the Oregon 4-H programs.
The Tillamook County 4-H Association administers the Tillamook County 4-H Scholarship ($1,000); 4-H Project Leadership Scholarships (up to $400); and 4-H Ice Cream Booth Volunteer Scholarships ($100/year of volunteer time up to $500).
Applicants must be high school seniors and a current 4-H member. These scholarships can be used at a university, community college or trade school. A complete list of eligibility requirements is included in the application materials available at the OSU Extension Office in Tillamook or on the Tillamook County 4-H website: https://extension.oregonstate.edu/4h/tillamook/awards-scholarships-recognition.
Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m., Monday, March 2, to the OSU Extension Office, 4506 Third Street, Tillamook.
Numerous 4-H scholarships are also available through the Oregon 4-H Foundation for high school seniors who are current members and who have been members for a minimum of three years, as well as for 4-H members that have participated in county fair leadership roles for at least two years.
Applications for these scholarships are due by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the OSU Extension Office. Check out the state 4-H website for complete information on the various scholarship requirements at https://extension.oregonstate.edu/4h/college-scholarships.
