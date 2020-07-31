Tillamook County is rich with history, but due to the novel coronavirus restrictions, times and openings of area attractions have been modified to follow Gov. Kate Brown’s orders during the pandemic.
Following are times and days of attractions that have modified their open to the public times.
• Friends of Cape Meares Lighthouse: Cape Meares Lighthouse is closed; Cape Meares Park is open for visiting and hiking, 7 a.m. – Dusk www.capemeareslighthouse.org
• Doryman’s Museum: No updates / events
Garibaldi Historic US Coast Guard Boathouse: Closed, date to reopen TBD http://www.savegaribaldipier.org/
Garibaldi Maritime Museum: Open Saturdays & Sundays only, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. https://garibaldimuseum.org/
• International Police Museum: Open Saturdays & Sundays only, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. https://www.internationalpolicemuseum.org/
• Kilchis Point Reserve: Open seven days a week, 7 a.m. – Dusk http://www.tcpm.org/kilchis-point-reserve.html
• Latimer Quilt & Textile Center: Open Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Saturdays noon – 4 p.m. https://www.latimerquiltandtextile.com/
• Mike’s Memorial Firehouse Museum: Closed, date to reopen TBD https://www.facebook.com/MikesMemorialFireHouseMuseum/
• Nehalem Valley Historical Society: Open Saturdays, 1-4 p.m.http://nehalemvalleyhistory.org/
• OCSR: Open: Excursions run Sundays through Saturdays 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Steam runs Saturday & Sunday only. PPE not required, but requested. Max capacity 45 passengers per train. Reservations encouraged www.oregoncoastscenic.org/schedule
• Old Iron Club: No updates / events Tillamook Air Museum: Open seven days a week 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. http://www.tillamookair.com/
• Tillamook County Historical Society: Hoquarton Volunteer Work Party Saturday, Aug. 15 @ 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Meetings postponed until further notice http://www.tcpm.org/tillamook-co-historical-society.html
• Tillamook County Pioneer Museum: Open Tuesdays – Sundays, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. http://www.tcpm.org/
• Tillamook County Quilt Trail: No updates / events http://www.tillamookquilttrail.org/
• Tillamook Forest Center: Closed, date to reopen TBD http://tillamookforestcenter.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.