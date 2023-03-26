Aina Tonjes

Heart of Cartm organization recognizes that caring for the land and creating art together isn’t just for one weekend. A tiny seed planted in 1999 is now a 24-year-old event reaching well beyond its original container. Rockaway Roastery, Hoffman Center for the Arts, COVE Gallery & Studio, and Nehalem Bay Winerywill each host an event this year in celebration of our community’s outstanding resourcefulness.

Trash Bash Art Festival 2023, May 5th - 20th, is a transformation celebration you don’t want to miss!   Festival goers will experience the innovation of trash to treasure from designers, found object artists and storytellers among 4 separate events.  

