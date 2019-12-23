Tillamook Fire District and its Volunteer Firefighter Association, Tillamook Creamery and Fred Meyer joined forces with the Tillamook Ecumenical Council Christmas Basket Program again this year to bring toys and joy to those in need. All the toys and gifts donated go to Tillamook-area families.
Fire Chief Daron Bement thanked Fred Meyer and others for supporting the effort to reach the public and gather donations and toys. Tillamook Creamery holds its own internal toy drive and makes a large donation of gifts on behalf of the company and employees. This year, the local Creamery employees donate around 160 toys in Tillamook alone.
Tillamook Creamery has been participating in holiday giving opportunities for several years. The company changed it up about seven years ago to the toy drive in support of the Tillamook Fire’s Santa’s Bag Toy Drive efforts. Including this year’s 160, more than 900 toys have been donated to local kids by the Creamery, more than 700 in Tillamook specifically.
The toy drive is all about what’s best for children, whether that’s Legos, RC cars, bicycles, stuffed toys, dolls – this year saw cash turned into gift cards as well as a few donated Kindles and other items for the more mature age groups, those who are more easily lost in the shuffle despite their being just as much in need.
“It is great to see so much community outreach,” Bement said. Most of the preparation is done by other volunteers so toys can be distributed to families that are in need during the holiday season.
It’s not clear exactly when the toy drives first began, but the history goes back at least a decade or more. The Salvation Army and the local churches were involved in the beginning, though the event has been streamlined in recent years efficacy. Tillamook Fire Chaplin Mike Hanbeck has been instrumental in organizing the drive with the fire district and the volunteers as well as the collection and storage of the toys for the churches.
“The drive is important for many reasons but most of all it is one small thing our district and volunteers can do to give back to our community and their families that have supported us and continue to support us into the future,” Bement said.
Fire officials and staff stopped by the Creamery this past week to gather the toys and deliver them to the Ecumenical Society for the ‘shopping’ efforts by those who are sponsoring the Christmas baskets. A surplus of gifts was also delivered to Tides of Change, a local social support agency.
“It’s a real community effort and we’re thrilled to play a role in making the holidays a little brighter for our local kids who are in need,” said Creamery spokeswoman Chandra Allen. She added that Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) employees at all three of its locations have a tradition of working together with various giving campaigns to help support local families in need.
Employees located in the Portland Outpost office enjoy shopping for fun toys to bring the magic of the holidays to children in the Portland-metro area. Toys donated by TCCA employees in Portland benefit the KGW Great Toy Drive.
Boardman employees enjoy finding creative ways to support their local community through adopting families, holiday meal boxes and toy drives. This year, they opted for a different approach and will provide some much-needed gifts to foster children: warm coats.
The TCCA Community Enrichment Committee is sponsoring a donation of warm coats, valued at approximately $3,000, for 100 foster children in Morrow and Umatilla counties through DHS Child Welfare. The coats will be delivered as Christmas gifts. Boardman location employees previously donated Christmas gifts to foster children, raising more than $800 this past year and allowing them to fulfill every item on the wish lists of five foster children.
