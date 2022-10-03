Sand Seminar by Oregon Shores

The CoastWatch program of the Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition invites the public to join online in contemplating a very basic subject to those who love the shore.  On Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m., the group presents a webinar on “Sand.” The event is free and open to everyone.

Nothing could be more fundamental to the Oregon coast and its public beaches than sand.  We may love the feel of sand between our toes, and we may worry about sand if it seems to be eroding away, but we tend not to think about the substance itself.  Yet sand reaches our shores through epic journeys, and far from being all alike, different types of sand grains characterize different beach environments.

