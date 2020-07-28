View the online version of our Salute to the U.S. Coast Guard publication here!
Just click in the center of the image below to view, or Click Here to Download.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) announced Wednesday, July 22, that high school football is delayed indefinitely, while the fir… Read more
The Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) announced Wednesday, July 22, that high school football is delayed indefinitely, while the fir… Read more
Passed June 25, 2020. Age 96 . Betty was born May 24, 1924 to parents of Charley and Sarah Kelly in Demois Iowa. They moved to Nebraska where … Read more
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.