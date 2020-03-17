MoonPath Press, a poetry publisher housed in Tillamook sponsors new poetry book award--The Sally Albiso Award, $2,000 prize and publication. Poets living in Oregon, Washington, and Alaska are eligible to enter by the deadline of May 15, 2020.
All the details can be found at the press’s website: http://MoonPathPress.com
