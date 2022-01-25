After building renovations, Safeway Tillamook held it’s grand reopening the morning of Wednesday, January 19.
In honor of the event, the Safeway Foundation donated $5,000 to Tillamook High School. Christy Hartford, the principal of Tillamook High accepted the donation and cut the ceremonial ribbon. The money will be used to fund the THS student recognition program. “Community improvements like this one make a big impact in the town,” said Nathan George, Tillamook City Manager.
