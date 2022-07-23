Ryan Hurd closes out the Fair’s concert series on Friday night. Arista Nashville singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd has garnered more than 698 million career streams worldwide and caught the attention of entertainment tastemakers including Esquire, GQ, Maxim, American Songwriter, Billboard, People, NBC’s “TODAY,” “CBS This Morning” and more. With co-pen credits on some of country music’s biggest hits by Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan, the Kalamazoo native continues his hit-producing path with “Chasing After You,” his first official duet with wife Maren Morris, which became country radio’s most-added song its impact week in March. Currently Top 15 and ascending airplay charts, “Chasing After You” has already amassed over 150 million U.S. on-demand streams. Hurd and Morris performed their “smoldering new duet” (Rolling Stone) for the first time on national television on the “56th ACM Awards” on CBS. “Chasing After You” follows his 2020 EOM EP featuring “Every Other Memory,” dubbed one of the “Best Songs of April 2020” by TIME. His Platinum-certified Top 20 single, “To A T,” went No. 1 on SiriusXM The Highway’s Hot 30 Countdown.
The Tillamook County Fair is back in full force this year, August 10th through 13th! With a little something for everyone, this year’s fair is not to be missed. Open 10 a.m. – 10 p.m., Wednesday the 10th through Saturday the 13th, the Tillamook County Fair’s 2022 theme is “Hay Bales and Cow Tails.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.