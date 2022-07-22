Zoé Pigeot

Zoé Pigeot

Mental health conditions are common for many people in the United States. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, nearly one in five U.S. adults live with a mental illness.

The concern with mental health issues in the veteran population is that veterans living in rural areas may not receive the mental health treatment they need. There are significant differences in Mental treatment utilization among veterans living in rural or urban places. According to Veterans Affairs (V.A.). Approximately 3 million veterans live in these rural areas, slightly more than one-third of all veterans enrolled in the Department of Veterans Affairs (V.A.) health care system.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What are your favorite things to do during the Dog Days of Summer?

You voted:

Online Poll

What are your favorite things to do during the Dog Days of Summer?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.