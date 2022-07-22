Mental health conditions are common for many people in the United States. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, nearly one in five U.S. adults live with a mental illness.
The concern with mental health issues in the veteran population is that veterans living in rural areas may not receive the mental health treatment they need. There are significant differences in Mental treatment utilization among veterans living in rural or urban places. According to Veterans Affairs (V.A.). Approximately 3 million veterans live in these rural areas, slightly more than one-third of all veterans enrolled in the Department of Veterans Affairs (V.A.) health care system.
However, most veterans are not getting their care at the Veterans Health Administration (VHA). Significant efforts at the V.A. have been made to address this problem, including modification and promotion of the Veterans Crisis Line, increased mental health clinic hours, mental health, same-day appointment availability for veterans, and raising awareness of suicide and suicidal ideation.
Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) in many veterans can be chronic and reoccur with medication and psychotherapy providing inadequate relief. Deep Transcranial magnetic stimulation (dTMS) is a noninvasive procedure that uses magnetic fields to stimulate nerve cells in the brain to improve symptoms of depression. dTMS is typically used when other depression treatments have not been effective.
“Deep dTMS is a treatment modality that offers an evidence-based option -as well as hope- for people who cannot get relief from their depression or PTSD symptoms through typical treatments,” says Donald R. Olson MD, MBA, FAANS, a retired Colonel in the U.S. Army.
During a dTMS session done by a dTMS Technician, an electromagnetic coil is placed against the patient’s scalp near the forehead. The electromagnet painlessly delivers a magnetic pulse that stimulates nerve cells in the region of the brain involved in mood control and depression. It is thought to activate areas of the brain that have decreased activity during depression.
MDD remains a common problem among veterans who have failed one or more antidepressant medications, such veterans might benefit from dTMS. The annual suicide rate of veterans has been higher than the national average that said treating depression with deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation dTMS would likely decrease suicide risk.
According to Nick Torres, a Tillamook County Veterans Service Officer “We interact with Veterans with PTSD, Substance Abuse Issues, and/or Mental Health issues daily. In 2022, we worked with nine veterans that were having suicidal ideations, homicidal ideations, and/or hallucinations. These interactions involved the Tillamook County Crisis Team, Adventist Health Emergency Room staff, and/or local law enforcement. In 2018 four Veterans committed suicide. We need more local mental health resources for Tillamook County Veterans. The Veterans Mental Health Crisis is not going away. We need the tools and resources to address this extremely important issue.”
With the help and availability of TMS, small rural communities such as Tillamook may be able to help Veterans considering suicide with limited access to health care in rural areas. MDD is one of the most significant risk factors for suicide. Therefore, treating depression with TMS would likely diminish suicide risk. More must be done for Veterans struggling with Depression, PTSD, and other mental health issues. To learn more about TMS healthcare access in Tillamook County visit tmstillamook.org
If you or a loved one are dealing with suicidal ideations please contact The National Suicide prevention line at 1-800-273-8255 and/or the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255.
