Virtual Presentation: The Role of Red Alder in the Oregon Coast Range w/ Andrew Bluhm, OSU
On March 10th, 2022 Andrew Bluhm, OSU’s Associate Program Director of the Hardwood Silviculture Cooperative will provide new insight into a common tree in the Nehalem Watershed, the Red Alder. This presentation will introduce the characteristics of red alder and summarize the ecological role that red alder plays in the Oregon Coast Range. We’ll look at how red alder fits into the big picture of PNW ecosystems then examine the red alder’s effect on diversity, site productivity, community resiliency, and ecosystem function. Specific emphasis will be placed on the function red alder has in riparian systems and it’s influence on riparian communities.
In addition to a B.S. in Forestry from the University of Minnesota and an M.S. in Forest Ecology/Silviculture from the University of Georgia, Andrew has spent the last 20 years at OSU as the Associate Program Director of the Hardwood Silviculture Cooperative- focusing on the biology and management of red alder. Other research projects at OSU have included directing the red alder management program for the OSU College Forests, managing a long-term study on alternative silvicultural practices, installing and measuring a Swiss Needle Cast research plot network, and coordinating the PNW Permanent Sample Plot network. His main duties include everything from education and outreach, data collection to growth and yield modeling and everything in between. In his free time, he enjoys exploring PNW old-growth forests in pursuit of big trees.
Andrew is an expert on this foundational tree in our watershed and will have a wealth of information to share with us. Hopefully, everyone will walk away from this talk with a new appreciation for Red Alders and the roles they play in the Nehalem.
The talk will be on March 10th at 7 pm, hosted on Zoom, and is free to the public. The zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86320883649 or on the Faceboook event at www.facebook.com/lnwc1. You can also contact the watershed council at lnwc@nehalemtel.net. A recording of this presentation will also be posted on the LNWC’s YouTube channel with our other recorded presentations. Just search for “Lower Nehalem Watershed Council” on YouTube.
Stay posted for the Lower Nehalem Watershed’s Speaker Series other great talks coming up:
· April: Jon Souder (OSU), Trees to Tap: How Forest Practices Affect Oregon’s Municipal Water
· May: Jessica Adele Miller (OSU), Marine Heatwaves and Impacts to Pacific Cod and Salmon
· November: Kellie Carim (USDA), eDNA Tracking Lamprey in the Pacific Northwest
Event Information: This event is FREE and open to the public. Find more information on our speaker series and the links for access on our Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/lnwc1).
Time & Agenda:
7:00 PM Presentation
8:30 PM Adjourn
Lower Nehalem Watershed Council
PO BOX 249
Nehalem, OR 97131
LNWC@nehalemtel.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.