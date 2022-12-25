Rockaway resident recounts time as a ‘A Christmas Story’ extra

It’s an iconic cinematic scene.
In “A Christmas Story,” The Old Man Mr. Parker wins a sweepstakes and is overjoyed that his prize is leg lamp.
He plugs the lamp into an electrical socket and places it in the home’s front window.
“It’s indescribably beautiful! It reminds me of the Fourth of July,” the family patriarch cries in the movie scene. “Turn off all the lights. I want to see what it looks like from the street.”
Mr. Parker runs out the front door of his home to the sidewalk on the other of the street. As he stands there admiring his new possession, neighbors stop to see what he’s staring at.
One of the neighbors in the scene was Rockaway Beach resident Mike Kukral (62).
Kukral, 22-years old at the time, was home from college for Christmas and was looking for some short-term employment during the break.
“I was looking for a job,” Kukral said. “Sometimes I worked for UPS delivering packages, but this time I didn’t have anything lined up.”
Kukral recalled seeing a little ad in the local Cleveland newspaper.
“It read: ‘Extras wanted for major motion picture being filmed in downtown Cleveland. Must be available 24 hours a day,’” Kukral recalled. “And I was available to do that.”
Kukral replied to the ad and began working as an extra on the movie set in downtown Cleveland.
“[While I was working], I never knew the name the movie. I never knew who was in it,” Kukral said. After its release in 1983, Kukral learned he had participated in the “A Christmas Story” film.
Himself, as well as his family’s 1937 car, were used in scenes throughout the movie including the downtown Christmas parade.
“They’d shut down the streets at about 1 a.m. and decorate the streets,” Kukral said. “They would start the whole parade at 3 a.m. It was like nothing I’d ever seen before. Bands were playing…it was really bizarre, but I guess this was how it worked. I’d never seen how movies were made.”
While Kukral said most of his time was spent standing around outside waiting, he did eventually make his silver screen début.
“There’s one scene I’m really, clearly in,” Kukral said. “It was a cold winter night, in a westside neighborhood at a house that they had bought to use. Darren McGavin [Mr. Parker/The Old Man] comes running out of the house. It was the leg lamp scene; it was sitting in the window. We saw this and thought, ‘What is this movie about?”
Kukral said the scene was initially filmed with solely Mr. Parker admiring the leg lamp from outside his home.
“They filmed this 38 times of him coming out of the house and into the street,” Kukral said.
After all those takes, one of the movie directors grabbed five extras and told them to walk up behind The Old Man and pretend to see what he’s looking at.
“It was such a fun time,” Kukral said. “They filmed it one time that way and they use that scene, and I’m in it.”
Kukral can be seen behind The Old Man, wearing a cap and a long overcoat.
“We thought this was going to be some really awful movie. And someone said, ‘It will probably never get released or get finished because it looked terrible,” Kukral laughed. “Us extras, who were standing around talking all the time, we thought this was a horrible movie because of all these cheap props, but those were all these dream sequences. It’s astounding to me that it has become such a well-loved movie and some people’s favorite movie.”
For his time, Kukral was paid minimum wage of $3.50 an hour in cash every night.
When asked if Kukral watched the 2022 sequel “A Christmas Story Christmas,” he replied that he had recently.
“I was pleasantly surprised that I liked it,” he said. “I enjoyed it. It was a lot of fun.”
Kukral didn’t seek out further film roles, but it wasn’t his last connection to Hollywood.
After receiving degrees in Geography, Environmental Science, and Political Science from Ohio University, Kukral went on to receive his PhD from the University of Kentucky in Geography. During this time, he was a Fulbright Scholar in Prague in 1989-90 and took part in the Velvet Revolution.
“I wanted to go overseas to research as a geographer,” Kukral said. “I wanted to go to Czechoslovakia. I thought going behind the Iron Curtain was just so different.”
As a Fulbright Scholar sponsored by the federal government, Kukral had to keep close ties with the U.S. Embassy. His boss there just so happened to be Ambassador Shirley Temple Black.
“She met with us several times,” Kukral. “She would remember our names. She was a very smart lady; you could see how she was able to do things in the movies.”
Kukral, one of only three American students in Prague, were invited to various events with Temple including a Fourth of July celebration at her home and an outing to a movie.
“We went to a movie and she sat right next to me,” Kukral chuckled. “She slept through most of the movie. She woke up and said, ‘That was a terrible movie, it was just boring.”
In 1997, Columbia University published his book “Prague 1989, Theater of Revolution,” based on his time as a student in Czechoslovakia. His book is the only account from an American participant of the Velvet Revolution.
Kukral went on to become a geography professor at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute, Indiana where he taught for 30 years.
In 2017, Hollywood came knocking again when Kukral was asked to be a film consultant and extra in the film “My Friend Dahmer.” The movie, about the life of American serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, is based off the graphic novel of the same name by cartoonist John “Derf” Backderf. Backderf was a friend of Dahmer’s at Revere High School; as was Kukral.
“We all knew him in school. I remember going over to his house a s kid. I still know his dad and his little brother,” Kukral said. “No one suspected anything bad about him…he was just a little goofy like we all were in middle school.”
With the recent release of crime dramas about Dahmer, Kukral has been interviewed for several news sources including a recent BBC podcast.
“With the people who grew up with and went to school with him, he will always be there in the back of our minds,” Kukral said.
This past September, Kukral retired and relocated to live fulltime in Rockaway Beach.
Kukral discovered the area 25 years ago when his college roommate was married in Pacific City.
“I drove all over the Coast and I just thought, ‘This is a really beautiful part of the country and someday I’d really love to live here,’” Kukral said.
His friend found him a house that met his two requirements: a home where he could walk to the beach, as well as see the mountains.
Kukral now plays in the local ukulele band and is hoping to begin substitute teaching in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.