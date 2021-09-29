Explore the arts in Rockaway Beach Friday, Oct. 1, through Sunday, Oct. 3. The 44th annual Kite and Art Festival has a newly added kite flying. Enjoy homemade arts and crafts, foods, and kite flying.
The event will be held at the Ocean’s Edge access at South 1st St. in Rockaway.
The annual Kite Festival will be held Friday, Oct. 22, through Sunday, Oct. 24.
