The Rockaway Beach Lions Club hosted a beach cleanup Saturday, Sept. 19. The event was part of SOLVE Oregon’s annual Beach & Riverside Cleanup and the International Coastal Cleanup, a worldwide effort to keep our beaches healthy.
Organizer Mark Fiebig said the cleanup had 30 volunteers on the beach: seven youth and 23 adults. Thirteen volunteers had originally signed up online on SOLVE’s website.
“Typically we would have 70-90 people,” Fiebig said.
An estimated 400 pounds of trash were collected, Fiebig added. This is about half of what is usually collected during cleanups. At this cleanup, people found cigarette butts, plastic bottles and dog poop bags.
“Most interesting was a Neah-Kah-Nie High School freshman who found an injured Cooper’s hawk,” Fiebig said. “She called wildlife rescue and stayed with it until rescuers showed up.”
Hauling, disposal and recycling services were donated by R Sanitary and Tillamook County. The Lions Club provided snacks, refreshments and free hot dogs as a thank you to the volunteers.
SOLVE’s 37th annual Beach & Riverside Cleanup will continue with events until Oct. 4 with volunteer litter cleanups and restoration efforts both along the coast and inland. An increase in reports of coastal litter throughout the summer, including take out food containers and personal protective equipment, has fueled volunteer efforts to care for Oregon beaches.
There are a total of 45 project locations throughout Oregon, including 11 beach cleanups that took place on Sept. 19. View the complete event map at https://bit.ly/2Ef1zbE
