Rockaway Beach Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a Firefighter 1 Academy beginning this month. Firefighter 1 training is designed to provide trainees with the basic knowledge they need about operations and methods of a fire department and provide training to allow firefighters to go into burning buildings.
“It’s universal across the state, whether you’re a volunteer or a professional paid firefighter, you have to meet the same standards,” Fire Chief Todd Hesse said/
The Firefighter 1 Academy is a month-long eight-hour class held Saturdays and Sundays March 6-28 at the Rockaway Beach Fire Station. The class includes training on fire dynamics, search and rescue, fire suppression and more.
“We will be under full precautions,” Todd said. “We will have individual workstations for each student for social distancing. All of the students that will be attending have been vaccinated.”
Todd said after the Firefighter 1 Academy, the class would do a live training burn at a demolished house in the county.
“They’ll be eligible to demonstrate their skills and be certified as a firefighter 1 through the state of Oregon,” Todd said.
The scheduled burn will take place when a house in the county becomes available, Todd added.
There are four women in the class, each with unique backstories, Todd said. Four men are also joining the group. Bay City Fire Department and Garibaldi Fire & Rescue are sending recruits to join the class.
“The commitment from these Tillamook County firefighters is amazing,” Todd said.
Students attending the academy have been vaccinated for COVID-19. The group does drill every Thursday night.
Todd said the training is a very hands-on class. It also involves written testing and practical skills testing the trainees must pass. Volunteer firefighters have to meet the same standards as professional firefighters.
One of the recruits joining the academy is 19-year-old Topanga Benthien, who graduated from Neah-Kah-Nie High School early in 2019 and walked with her class in 2020. She took college courses during her senior year. She graduated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Benthien also has a rare tumor in her left arm, which doctors believed would limit her abilities, she said.
“I waited to go back to college because I didn't know what was going to happen,” Benthien said.
She underwent oral chemo two years ago and the tumor has shrunk. The experience has been humbling and has reinforced her drive.
“My grandpa was a chief and he was a sheriff,” Benthein said. “It kind of just runs in our family.”
Benthien has been a part of the fire department since November 2020. She likes the family that forms through the fire department. In the Firefighter 1 Academy, she hopes to learn what her abilities are and how far she can push herself.
Benthien said the Rockaway Bach Volunteer Fire Department has been life changing for her. She added that Todd changed the entire department. She had previously wanted to join the department a couple of years ago but did not feel she was ready. She is humbled and happy with her choice to join.
Benthien plans to take EMT training at the fire department.
“Being in the EMS industry, or any industry, is not all about how good you are at something or being better than anyone; it truly lies within your mindset,” Benthien said. “I have a goal of beating the girl I was yesterday. I want to be able to take on any challenge of life knowing that no matter what, I will learn something.”
Benthien said she is going into the EMS field wanting to be challenged.
“I am so honored to get to learn and work under such amazing leaders during this upcoming Fire Academy,” Benthien said. “I have been presented with such a humbling and impactful career. I plan to take everything I have learned/continue to learn and become a leader like the ones I look up to now.”
Letty Buchanan is a lead MA at Adventist Health’s Manzanita clinic. She also has three other jobs. She works on the ambulance for Tillamook, works at Dial-a-Ride for Tillamook, and owns her own CPR company based in Rockaway Beach, called Courageous Prompt Response.
“I’ve been working as a medic for a long time and in health care since I was 18,” Buchanan said.
Buchanan said she had heard the fire department was shorthanded but was hesitant at first of working with fire. It has been two years now and she is working on getting her Firefighter 1 certification.
Buchanan said she hopes to learn the science behind fires and how to put it out efficiently with different techniques.
Buchanan has four kids – two of her own and two she adopted a year and a half ago. It’s been her and the kids for 12 years. She has one in elementary, two in middle school and one in high school. She said they love being involved in fundraisers and the Fourth of July.
Buchanan said the fire department has been more of a family than anything she has ever experienced, acting as an additional family that is there to help.
Buchanan always wants to learn. She knows the community on the coast is medically fragile and said the department could use more volunteers.
Erin Warbington is a certified teacher and went back to school to become a registered nurse. She is looking for a position in community health as an RN. Right now, she has been tutoring during COVID-19.
“It’s been in my blood to be a part of the community,” Warbington said of joining the fire department.
Warbington said she is a long-time friend with former Fire Chief Barry Mammano.
“He actually encouraged me to join because they were looking for more people with medical experience,” Warbington said. “He thought a registered nurse would benefit the fire department.”
Warbington has a prosthetic leg. She lost her leg to cancer at nine years old but this has not limited her drive and ambition.
“For me, doing the medical point in the community was really important to me,” Warbington said. “I’ve always been involved in stuff.”
Warbington said she knows she will not be running into buildings or climbing up ladders but she knows where her purpose and value is. She will do whatever she can to make sure her team is safe. She will do aftercare to help them get back in to fight the fire. While she will not have Firefighter 1 certification, she will have the training and knowledge to assist her team.
In the summer, Warbington enjoys beach patrol. She also enjoys any type of safety conventions. She hopes the department will soon be able to do more community education.
Warbington also works on art and design pieces for the department, such as making the signs for campfire safety. She said she loves the fact that the department has utilized all her passions.
Mikael Hesse, Todd’s wife, is an 18-year-old veteran firefighter. She started her fire career in January 2003 in Vale as a volunteer firefighter with Vale Fire and Ambulance at the age of 18. She had been working at a local grocery market previously.
“I always wanted to get into firefighting but I thought, ‘Yeah right, there is no way I could ever do this job,’ but I finally said yes, I will go to one training,” Mikael said. “That one training led to 18 years of trainings and I hope many more.”
During her first two years of volunteer firefighting, Mikael went to fire essentials and was able to get certified in wildland firefighting by getting her s130 and s190 degrees. She was also able to get her Instructor 1 certification so she could help teach fire and EMS classes and become a first responder.
“The instructor that taught my Fire Responder was extremely smart and knowledgeable in firefighting/EMS and it impressed me so much that I started running calls with him and training with him any time I could just so I could learn all the knowledge he had,” Mikael said. “I was able to get to know him more and found out that he would go to any distance to save someone’s life and property and he always made sure his crew would go home safe, and I wanted to be more like that in my career.”
The instructor, also her fire chief, was Todd, who later became Mikael’s husband. Mikael went on to get her EMT-Basic and started running on the ambulance, becoming a lead EMT. She decided to take a Fire 1 and Hazmat Awareness class, held at a neighboring department. She received Fire 1 certification, as well as FOOLS training.
Mikael also received national registry and state EMT/Advance license. Her and Todd both have Fire 2 Certifications. Mikael hopes to become a fire captain.
Mikael and Todd have two sons, 11-year-old Jacob and 10-year-old Matthew, who are both interested in the fire department.
“They like to hear about the calls we have responded to and how we took care of the situation,” Mikael said. “Jacob is very excited to become of age to start the fire cadet program and be able to train with us. I am really hoping that both boys will grow up to be fourth generation volunteer firefighters/EMT’s, and maybe even a fire chief like their dad.”
Mikael has been with the fire department for six months. She said everyone has the desire to serve, the courage to act and the ability to perform. The volunteers have put in a lot of their personal time into training and helping the community.
“I know this is going to be a very fun academy, since I have been through it already, I know this academy is going to be exciting for my fellow firefighters, as well as for myself,” Mikael said. “I am excited to meet the instructors that are teaching this Firefighter 1 academy – I hear they are excellent instructors – and I cannot wait to see the new firefighters on the department learn and grow to be better at they job that we do.”
“I am so proud to have these wonderful women as a part of the team at Rockaway Beach Fire Rescue,” Todd said. “Each on of these women bring class, attitude, determination and fortitude that will enhance our department.”
