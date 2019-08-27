Emergencies large and small can happen any time at the coast, but we can be prepared to help each other and ourselves. And once we prepare, we can be confident and relax.
“This Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 6-8 pm. in the Neah Kah Nie high school gym you can meet your neighbors, ask the local experts for advice on emergency response and preparedness, and sign up for some training.” said Patricia Jones, Event Coordinator.
“What is the disaster plan for your family? Rockaway, like many coastal towns, has a history of coming together and helping each other in times of trouble, but we have to take care of ourselves and our family first. The Community Preparedness Fair will teach you how,” Jones said.
Rockaway Beach Police, Fire and the Tillamook County Sherriff’s Office will be there, as well as the Coast Guard, Red Cross, Tillamook County Health, Oregon Dept of Land Conservation, Pioneer Veterinary Hospital, First Student, 911, etc. Tillamook PUD will be there and handing out their tote bags for everyone to collect the beginning Go Bag supplies provided by the expert groups.
Neah Kah Nie school district will be providing light refreshments. There will be a raffle every 15 minutes, and demonstrations from our experts on fire management, sanitation, etc. There will be sign-up sheets for preparedness classes, more information, and emergency supplies for sale.
There will be activities for the kids and emergency vehicles in the parking lot that kids can explore (weather permitting). This is a family community event.
For more information please email preparednessrb@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.