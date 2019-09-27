More than 150 people attended the Community Preparedness Fair on Sept. 18th. The Neah-Kah-Nie High School gym was busy as everyone filed in with their blue PUD tote bags.
There were more than 50 exhibitors at 19 tables distributing information and Go-Bag supplies. The experts represented were Rockaway Beach Fire and Police, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, 911, Red Cross, 1st Student, E.V.C.N.B., Tillamook County Health Department, Adventist Health, Pioneer Veterinary Hospital, and the Rockaway City Planners, Fregonese Associates.
The state had representatives from the Department of Land Conservation and Development and the Department of Geology and Mineral Industries.
Rockaway Beach Emergency Preparedness had tables where people could sign up for training in Emergency Go Bags, CERT, Water and Sanitation, and Emergency Radio.
David Elkins, Rockaway Beach Emergency Manager, and Gordon McCraw, Tillamook County Emergency Manager, both spoke of the need for planning emergency response before there is a problem.
“In an emergency, we lose 80% of our cognitive function” McCraw said.
Having a plan for your family to connect up after the event is vital. And having a Go-Bag ready to grab will give you peace of mind.
The exhibitors poured hundreds of dollars’ worth of Go Bag supplies into our community. Dr Heidi Buckmaster raffled off 17 prizes, 5 water bottles donated by Adventist Health, and 2 pet Go Bags donated by Pioneer Veterinary Hospital.
The fun atmosphere was enhanced by the bouncy sound track and the children playing at the tables set up by Rockaway Parks and Recreation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.