Rockaway Beach chocolatier brings back the classic bonbon

Up-and-coming chocolatier Patrick Shuman is bringing back an old-time favorite.
“To me, a fine arts chocolate, or a bonbon (chocolate with a cream filling), is a refined, fancy, elegant thing,” he said. “It allows for a range of creativity with seasonal flavors; it’s not set in stone, you can fill with everything.”
From his home in Rockaway Beach, Shuman crafts hundreds of chocolates each week for his business BigShu’s Chocolates.
“My chocolates are not just for the people that love chocolates,” Shuman said. “It is a great way to indulge yourself or if you feel like you want to celebrate something.”
As a 2012 graduate of Neah-Kah-Nie High School, Shuman’s journey to crafting chocolates began during his time as a Pirate.
“I did the hospitality, tourism, and recreation program during my junior and senior year of high school,” Shuman said. “That’s where I figured out I wanted to get into the culinary field.”
Shuman attended a school trip to Southwestern Community College in Coos Bay to visit their culinary institute.
“When I went for a tour, the class was doing gingerbread houses and one of the students had burnt their Jolly Rancher stained-glass window,” Shuman said. “The student was trying to figure out how to fix it. The professor disappeared for a minute and then came back with a blowtorch. That’s when I decided this is where I wanted to be.”
Shuman went on to receive his Associates of Applied Science in Baking and Pastry Arts with a specialty in chocolate from Southwestern Community College in 2017.
“While there, I actually did [chocolate] sculptures with my instructor; some of them were up to seven-feet tall for charities,” he said.
Post-college, Shuman returned to Rockaway Beach, took a job at Fred Meyer, and put his culinary dreams on hold.
But after a couple years, Shuman realized he missed making chocolate.
“For Christmas 2021, I decided to make chocolates for my family,” Shuman said. “Then, I decided to sell some [to the community] for Valentine’s Day to see if I could get some traction. People were supportive of it.”
With the positive reaction, Shuman decided to start BigShu’s Chocolates.
“The modeling chocolate lets you sculpt with it,” he said. “There are endless possibilities; that’s something that I gravitate towards in expressing myself.”
Currently, Shuman makes four different flavored bonbon-style chocolates: lemon, cherry, and chocolate buttercream; and peanut butter.
“The biggest reaction I’ve had is that people are happy to have a fine arts chocolate that’s not too bitter and not too sweet,” Shuman said. “People are giving me suggestions for what they’d love to see. They’re almost going back to a childhood and enjoying it.”
Every Saturday, Shuman can be found at the Tillamook Farmers Market where customers can purchase chocolates for $1.50 a piece, four for $5, or a dozen for $15.
Can’t make it to the Farmers Market? Shuman also delivers within Tillamook County.
“I would love to be able to end up in a storefront and have enough room to ship across the United States,” Shuman said. “I also want people to be able to walk in and purchase chocolates.”
To keep up to date with BigShu’s Chocolates expansion and offerings, follow the business on Facebook. To place an order, contact Shuman at 503-801-3223 or email patrick.shuman@yahoo.com.
