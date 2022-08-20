NKN grad, Patrick Shuman, operates BigShu’s Chocolates

NKN grad, Patrick Shuman, operates BigShu’s Chocolates from his home in Rockaway Beach. Shuman currently sells bonbon chocolates at the Tillamook Farmers Market and by special order.

Up-and-coming chocolatier Patrick Shuman is bringing back an old-time favorite.

“To me, a fine arts chocolate, or a bonbon (chocolate with a cream filling), is a refined, fancy, elegant thing,” he said. “It allows for a range of creativity with seasonal flavors; it’s not set in stone, you can fill with everything.”

Rockaway Beach chocolatier brings back the classic bonbon
0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you ready for back-to-school?

You voted:

Online Poll

Are you ready for back-to-school?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.