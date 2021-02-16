Rockaway Beach resident Adam Phillips recently had a novel published. The book, “Manifest,” takes place largely in Tillamook and Rockaway Beach.
“Manifest” was published by Montag Press out of the Bay Area. It is available on Amazon and Phillips hopes it will soon be on the shelves of local bookstores such as The Little Crow and Cloud & Leaf Bookstore.
Phillips has lived in Rockaway off an on for six years, along with his wife Stephanie and sons Ezra and Harlan.
“As soon as we arrived, I became interested in the local history, and you see a lot of that represented in the book, with the majority of the action taking place in Rockaway, Tillamook and Portland,” Phillips said.
Phillips said the initial idea of “Manifest” centered around a true story that took place in Wyoming in the early 20th century. A warden ended up housing several former pro and semi-pro baseball players on death row in the prison. After actively recruiting several more former players from other institutions, the warden began taking his squad out on barnstorming tours, betting on their success. After a while, the underperforming players found their names moved up along the schedule of executions.
“I’ve always been a huge baseball fan, with a particular affinity for its earliest existence,” Phillips said. “The pastime used to be so much seedier, a decidedly counter-culture way to make a living, and the players seemed so much more colorful and interesting. Nowadays, as with so many things, the MLB has become so specialized and beholden to money that the game is less spectacle and more business, with the bottom line of each win representing a certain dollar amount in ticket sales and merchandise.”
Phillips added that he believes baseball games are now more efficient, but less entertaining, as with the players.
“With so much of them getting into fulltime training at a young age, at the expense of other interests, and so much team control over their personal lives, so much care given to their media presence…you just don’t get the wonderful weirdos and larger-than-life characters that defined the first several decades of the game.”
The novel could not have been written anywhere other than Rockaway Beach, Phillips said. His family’s house is in the woods.
“With the pounding waves and the mist coming up through the trees, and that feeling of the epic, vast darkness at the westernmost edge of the world runs through every sentence,” Phillips said.
“I look forward to hosting some readings/signing when the world gets back to a place where that’s allowed,” Phillips said. “I’d be more than happy to mail signed copies to anyone wanting to purchase from me directly.”
You can purchase the novel directly from Phillips by emailing adam.mendax@gmail.com
Phillips has two other novels completed. One is a small-town horror novel called “El Rey Serpiente” that is under contract with Progressive Press. The other is a superhero novel based on his experiences as a cancer patient, which he is currently sending out to agents and publishers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.