The Oregon Bankers Association (OBA) in partnership with Oregon Business magazine, announced that Roby’s Furniture & Appliance of Tillamook is the recipient of the 2019 Community Applause Award.
The award, which is given to an Oregon business in acknowledgement of their significant service and contributions to their community, was presented to Roby’s during a banking industry luncheon held Dec. 5 in Seattle.
Founded in 1996, the Community Applause Award is a competition in which banks doing business in Oregon nominate a business customer that gives back to their community in significant ways. An independent panel of judges carefully reviews each nomination and votes on the winner. Since the award’s inception, 42 Oregon businesses have been recognized, including this year’s honoree.
Roby’s Furniture & Appliance is a retailer of home furnishings, appliances and mattresses. The family-owned business dates back to 1950 and is now in the hands of the third-generation brother–sister team of Ryan Lewis and Andrea Langeliers. Today, Roby’s has locations in Astoria, Lincoln City, Newport, Florence, McMinnville, with two in Tillamook.
Despite the company’s growth, a family atmosphere remains at Roby’s. This means closing on Sundays, so employees can be with their families. The company’s ‘Roby’s Cares’ philosophy includes both community involvement and an emphasis on a fair and supportive environment for their 75 employees.
Employees are a big driver of where Roby’s lends their support. They choose who and what to support during the company’s annual Serve Day. On Serve Day, Roby’s closes their stores and pays their employees their regular salary to help an organization in the community. In addition to manpower, Roby’s covers the costs of supplies, furniture and appliances, depending on the needs of each project. On top of the activities associated with Serve Day, Roby’s has helped countless organizations through direct donations or by donating items for fundraisers.
Roby’s was nominated for the Community Applause Award by Kyle Faulk, vice president and McMinnville branch manager at Citizens Bank.
“The Lewis family is driven by the desire to improve people’s lives and the communities in which they live and work,” Faulk said in his nomination. “They do not seek recognition, but they should absolutely be applauded for their commitment to making a positive change.”
At the awards luncheon, OBA President and CEO Linda Navarro presented Langeliers and Lewis with the Community Applause Award, along with a $1,000 check payable to Juliette’s House, a McMinnville nonprofit whose mission is to compassionately assess and provide support to abused or neglected children. A video about Roby’s community involvement was also shown at the luncheon. This video can be viewed at oregonbankers.com/community-applause-award or https://youtu.be/Bk0WK9UwK24.
