Riverbend Players welcomes you to their first virtual live performance.
"It’s A Wonderful Life”, will be performed by Riverbend Players at 7 p.m. Dec. 12-13. This is a virtual live fundraiser for our community. It’s a virtual live radio play adapted by Joe Landry and it’s being performed as a fundraiser co-sponsored by Fulcrum Community Resources.
There is no charge for admission, however they are asking for voluntary donations, which will go to COVID-19 North County Business Relief. To donate go to http://exploremanzanita.com/donate/
For Show Links, go to www.riverbendplayers.org
