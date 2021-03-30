Riverbend Players present “The Dog Logs” by JC Johnson. This is a virtual performance/fundraiser live on stage at the Performing Arts Center of North County Recreation District. Broadcast dates are 7 p.m. Friday, April 9, and Saturday, April 10, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 11.
If you are a dog lover, you will relate to these monologues, which express what dogs are possibly thinking and feeling. A refreshing take on canine life that is touching and surprisingly human.
All performances are free to the general public; donations are appreciated. To donate go to https://www.riverbendplayers.org/ and hit the donate button at the bottom of the home page. Proceeds will go to the support of community food programs the Little Apple Fund, the United Methodist Church in Nehalem and the North County Food Bank.
