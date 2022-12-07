This upcoming weekend the Riverbend Players will present It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play. The production is based on the classic holiday movie with a clever twist thrown in: the story is staged as a live radio broadcast. Actors portray numerous characters, and sound effects are done through Foley artists.
It’s a Wonderful Life is about the life of George Bailey, a generous and well-meaning man who has become too downcast and tired to continue living. It will take help from a lovable angel to show George what life would be like if he wasn’t born for George to have a change of heart and understand the true spirit of the holidays.
Performances will be hosted Dec. 9 at 7 pm, Dec. 10 at 7 pm, and a matinee at Dec. 11 at 2 pm. The shows will be held at the NCRD Performing Arts Center in Nehalem. Dates
The NCRD Performing Arts Center is located at: 36155 9th St., Nehalem OR 97131.
LINDA PETERSEN: FOLEY TABLE SOUND EFFECTS ARTIST/ACTOR
Linda’s involvement with Riverbend Players made her fall in love with theater. Over the past 6 years, she’s performed on stage as an actor and Foley artist and has supported numerous productions as prompter, stage manager, prop manager, and set
designer. Most recently Linda performed as a part of a team of Foley artists in the Riverbend Players’ production of DRACULA. Linda is a current member of the Riverbend Players’ board of directors. When Linda is not at the theater, she can be found in her studio painting, or tending to her sweet dog, Charlie, and her husband Rudy.
JULI STRATTON: FOLEY TABLE SOUND EFFECTS ARTIST/ACTOR
Juli made her acting debut earlier this year in ARSENIC AND OLD LACE and was most recently a Foley artist for the Riverbend Players’ production of DRACULA. As the owner of Stratton Consulting, Juli has delivered hundreds of workshops and keynote speeches on topics of building communities and LGBTQ+ advocacy. In 2020, Juli was selected for TEDxCoeur d'alene, where she delivered “Finding Happiness – My Journey from the Other Side of the Rainbow”. Juli currently teaches Tai Chi and Senior Group Strength at NCRD. She and her wife, Amy, live in Manzanita with their three fur kids Zoey, Toby, and Brandy.
Colbie is one of three Nehalem Elementary School students in this year’s presentation of IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE. Colbie made her Riverbend Players debut as Zuzu in last year’s production and expanded her roles to additional characters this year. She has also performed in Missoula Children's Theatre the past two summers. Colbie loves to sing and perform and hopes
