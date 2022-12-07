Riverbend Players present ‘It’s a Wonderful Life

This upcoming weekend the Riverbend Players will present It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play. The production is based on the classic holiday movie with a clever twist thrown in: the story is staged as a live radio broadcast. Actors portray numerous characters, and sound effects are done through Foley artists.

It’s a Wonderful Life is about the life of George Bailey, a generous and well-meaning man who has become too downcast and tired to continue living. It will take help from a lovable angel to show George what life would be like if he wasn’t born for George to have a change of heart and understand the true spirit of the holidays.

