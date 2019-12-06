Riverbend Players present “It’s A Wonderful Life” Live Radio Play at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7, and Sunday, Dec. 8, at the North County Recreation District Performing Arts Center.
This beloved American holiday classic comes to captivating life as a live 1940s radio broadcast. With them help on an ensemble that brings a few dozen characters to the stage, the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve.
This radio play features the voices of: Dave Bell, Stephen Clark, Emily Dante, Scott Fisher, Jenny Greenleaf, Mike Kingsbury, Mary Marken and Candace Nelson. It is directed by Tom Cocklin and Assistant Director Vicki Haker.
Tickets are $14 for advance general admission and $17 for general admission at the door. You can purchase tickets at: https://bit.ly/2Om81jo.
