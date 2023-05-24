Richard Brainerd, RN, of Adventist Health Tillamook, was awarded the DAISY Foundation™ Award for Extraordinary Nurses during Hospital Week, a week-long celebration of the work of nurses and healthcare professionals. The award is given to nurses who have gone above and beyond to provide exceptional care to their patients. Brainerd was nominated by several colleagues grateful for his compassion and dedication. One colleague wrote, "Rich is a true patient advocate and dedicated mentor who leads by example and truly deserves the DAISY Award. He has calmed and comforted many patients and families in time of great need. He is very knowledgeable and goes the extra mile to solve problems and issues. No matter how busy the Emergency Department is, he goes out of his way to make sure all patients receive the best care possible."
Several more of Brainerd's colleagues also speak highly of him. One said, "Richard is simply an amazing nurse. He is always there to help, even before you ask for it. He is attentive to his patients and devoted to giving them the best care possible." Heather Thompson, RN and Patient Care Executive at Adventist Health Tillamook shares, “I am incredibly proud of our nurses and the great work they do to meet our mission. Rich is truly exceptional, and this recognition is representative of his dedication to our patients.
The DAISY Award is an international award that recognizes the extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care nurses provide every day. The award is named in memory of Patrick Barnes, who died of complication from leukemia at the age of 33. His family established the DAISY Award in his memory to thank nurses for their compassionate care. The DAISY Award is presented to nurses by their peers and patients with honorees selected based on their clinical skill, compassion, and dedication. The DAISY Award is now presented in more than 5,400 healthcare facilities in all 50 states and in 35 countries around the world making it one of the most prestigious awards in nursing.
Since 1973, Adventist Health Tillamook is a faith-based, nonprofit healthcare organization that includes: a 25-bed critical access medical center located in Tillamook, Oregon; the largest hospital-based ambulance service in the State of Oregon with four stations located throughout Tillamook County; and rural health clinics and urgent care medical offices serving the northern Oregon coast as well as the communities of Sheridan, Vernonia, Estacada and Welches. Adventist Health Tillamook employs over 550 associates and healthcare providers and is part of Adventist Health, a faith-based, nonprofit integrated health system serving more than 75 communities in California, Hawaii and Oregon. For more information about Adventist Health Tillamook, visit. AdventisHealthTillamook.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.