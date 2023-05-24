Richard Brainerd and family

Richard Brainerd, RN shown with his loving family Logan, left; Sophia, bottom middle; wife Julie, middle; and Jaxon, right.

 Adventist Health Tillamook

Richard Brainerd, RN, of Adventist Health Tillamook, was awarded the DAISY Foundation™ Award for Extraordinary Nurses during Hospital Week, a week-long celebration of the work of nurses and healthcare professionals. The award is given to nurses who have gone above and beyond to provide exceptional care to their patients. Brainerd was nominated by several colleagues grateful for his compassion and dedication. One colleague wrote, "Rich is a true patient advocate and dedicated mentor who leads by example and truly deserves the DAISY Award. He has calmed and comforted many patients and families in time of great need. He is very knowledgeable and goes the extra mile to solve problems and issues. No matter how busy the Emergency Department is, he goes out of his way to make sure all patients receive the best care possible."

Several more of Brainerd's colleagues also speak highly of him. One said, "Richard is simply an amazing nurse. He is always there to help, even before you ask for it. He is attentive to his patients and devoted to giving them the best care possible." Heather Thompson, RN and Patient Care Executive at Adventist Health Tillamook shares, “I am incredibly proud of our nurses and the great work they do to meet our mission. Rich is truly exceptional, and this recognition is representative of his dedication to our patients.

0
0
0
0
0


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.