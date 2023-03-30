Tillamook Air Museum’s recently restored B-52G cockpit that will be opened to the public at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 1 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The plane flew from the Vietnam Era through the First Gulf War and the ribbon cutting ceremony will feature the THS Choir.

B-52G cockpit

 B-52G cockpit after restoration
B-52G cockpit

B-52G cockpit before restoration
