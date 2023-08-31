A group of some 50 residents gathered on Sunday, August 20, to celebrate the opening of the new Maxwell Library Park adjacent to the main branch of the Tillamook Library in downtown Tillamook.
The park was the vision of Stu and Clarice Maxwell, longtime community volunteers, who also made the park’s creation a reality with a bequest from their estate.
“We are here because two people, Stu and Clarice Maxwell, were visionaries,” said Ruth LaFrance, president of the Tillamook Library Foundation.
Before their passing in 2014, the couple envisioned a new park that would serve as a gathering place for the people of Tillamook County. When they passed, they bequeathed over $130,000 from their estate to the library foundation, which purchased the lot on Third Street west of the library’s main branch in October 2014.
The foundation then worked on crafting plans for the park with the same architect who had designed the main branch building, Richard Turi. Turi’s designs incorporated the three elements the Maxwells had wanted to include in the park: a fountain, a place for quiet contemplation and a stage with seating area for community events.
Over the years following the property purchase, the project came together with help from a wide range of sources. Funding came from grants from the county government’s transient lodging tax revenues, the Tillamook Urban Renewal Association, private donations, bookstore sales at the foundation’s main branch location and several private foundation grants. More than 30 local businesses also contributed to the construction effort.
“Maxwell Park has always been seen as a park by the people of Tillamook County for the people of Tillamook County,” LaFrance said.
The new park came in with a total budget of $322,000 and ticked each of the desired elements off the Maxwells’ checklist. There is a fountain, featuring two children under an umbrella that rains on them, a contemplative area with benches nestled in the shade and a stage with a large seating area.
In addition to LaFrance, Tillamook County Library Director Don Allgeier, Nestucca Valley School District Superintendent Misty Wharton, Tillamook County Commissioner Erin Skaar and State Library of Oregon Program Manager Buzzy Nielsen spoke before the ribbon cutting.
Wharton said that the new park was a great example of what civic minded individuals could initiate in a community.
Skaar said that the community involvement in the park’s construction were a great example of the interconnectedness of Tillamook residents. “The common underpinnings and goals of this space are part of what holds our community together,” Skaar said.
Nielsen said that Tillamook’s new park joined at least 25 others across the state that had been added to libraries. Nielsen said that the parks had helped those other communities to create synergies between citizens and served as a literal public square.
Allgeier said that he was happy to see the park open and that it had been a great project to introduce him to the library after his arrival last year.
“I’m filled with gratitude today,” Allgeier said, “It’s been a pleasure to work in this system and see this park and stage develop.”
Sea Breeze Ice Cream from Rockaway Beach handed out free cotton candy to attendees and a reception featured baked goods from Beach Bakeshop in Rockaway Beach and Grateful Bread in Pacific City, and face painting for the kids.
