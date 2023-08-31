Maxwell library park fountain

The fountain located in the new Maxwell Library Park. 
Library Park ribbon cutting

Current and former members of the Tillamook Library Foundation cutting the ribbon on the stage to open the new Maxwell Library Park.

A group of some 50 residents gathered on Sunday, August 20, to celebrate the opening of the new Maxwell Library Park adjacent to the main branch of the Tillamook Library in downtown Tillamook.

The park was the vision of Stu and Clarice Maxwell, longtime community volunteers, who also made the park’s creation a reality with a bequest from their estate.

