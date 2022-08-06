On Sunday August 14th, the Bay City Arts Center presents Rob Scheps and the TBA Band in “A Midsummer Night’s Jazz Dream.” Summer, dreams and Shakespeare are the reference points for the program’s jazz selections.
Scheps’ TBA Band is a rotating cast of Portland’s best young jazz artists.
With him will be Wes Georgiev on piano. Wes will be making his 3rd appearance at BCAC. His playing wowed the crowd in his prior visits and he is in demand on the Portland music scene.
Also in the band are drummer Michael Rodenkirch and bassist Nick Morrison.
Michael leaves for North Texas State, one of the most prestigious jazz schools, soon after the Aug. 24, show. Nick and Wes have both recently attended PSU.
Scheps has facilitated a musical cross- breeding by introducing Portland area artists to the Tillamook Bay community.
Listen to Rob & TBA Band here on their latest cd:Robscheps.bandcamp.com
CD copies will be available at the show.
Tickets are available at the door. The show is all ages and starts at 6 p.m.Bay City Arts Center.
Scheps will also join the Joel Baker Band on Sat. Aug. 6 at 7:30 p.m. at Kitty's Restaurant and Lounge so you can get a sneak preview of his world renowned sound as he takes the stage for the first time in Tillamook.
“I’ve played Cannon Beach and Astoria, but never in Tillamook,” Scheps said. “I tour nationally and internationally but have never had the opportunity to make a stop in Tillamook, I’m really looking forward to it.”
Schleps will also rejoin the Joel Baker Band during the Moonlight Madness event on Fri. Aug. 26.
About Scheps
Oregon native Rob Scheps began studying the tenor saxophone at age nine. He grew up on Long Island, New York. After graduating high school, he enrolled in the prestigious New England Conservatory of Music. There he received a Bachelor of Music in Jazz Studies with Honors in Performance.
While living in the Boston area, Rob formed and led his own groups, including the True Colors Big Band. In 1988 he moved to New York, where he formed the Rob Scheps Core-tet and the Bartokking Heads, firmly establishing himself on the jazz scene.
Not content to limit himself, Rob continued to take on new challenges. He formed new bands on both coasts. He served as a faculty member at the Mannes College of Music. He worked with contemporary music ensembles. All while performing with some of the most noted and influential big bands of our age, such as the Gil Evans Orchestra and the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra.
In addition to his jazz credentials, Rob been an active part of the classical, theater, and popular music communities. For 13 years, he served as the Principal Saxophone with the Oregon Symphony. He was part of the national tour of Porgy and Bess with the Charleston Symphony, and the New York City Opera orchestra for Wonderful Town. He has worked on Broadway on productions such as CATS and Miss Saigon. He has appeared with such legends as Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, Liza Minnelli, and Linda Ronstadt. His range is best shown by viewing his ‘Performances’ page, showing the diversity of those with whom he has worked.
Rob has recorded on over 35 albums. His most recent releases, by the Rob Scheps Coretet, are the critically acclaimed Comencio on Steeplechase Records and Live at Smalls on Smalls Records.
Rob continues to perform and record internationally, working with his contemporaries and leading his own groups; Magnets! With Kim Clarke, The Rob Scheps Big Band, and the Rob Scheps Core-tet.
