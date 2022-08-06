Rob Atherton

Rob Atherton

On Sunday August 14th, the Bay City Arts Center presents Rob Scheps and the TBA Band in “A Midsummer Night’s Jazz Dream.” Summer, dreams and Shakespeare are the reference points for the program’s jazz selections.

Scheps’ TBA Band is a rotating cast of Portland’s best young jazz artists.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you worried Monkeypox will spread throughout Oregon like what's happening in California?

You voted:

Online Poll

Are you worried Monkeypox will spread throughout Oregon like what's happening in California?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.