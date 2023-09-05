Tillamook Coast Visitors

Visitors are adopting the Tillamook Coast volunteer culture with enthusiasm and initiative. Throughout the past year, the Tillamook Coast Visitors Association has made a concerted effort to build a culture of thoughtful stewards. TCVA is looking for schools, work groups, churches, community organizations and families to help care for the natural areas in the beautiful, diverse locations all along the 70-mile Tillamook Coast.

Tillamook Coast Volunteer Adventures debuted this summer with two volunteer adventures: Girl Scouts Service Unit 14, Troop #45210, plan to learn about, clean up and make art from marine debris the weekend of Aug. 25-27. A group of Linfield University students and faculty will be performing stewardship projects at Alder Creek Farm in Nehalem October 7-9.

