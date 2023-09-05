Visitors are adopting the Tillamook Coast volunteer culture with enthusiasm and initiative. Throughout the past year, the Tillamook Coast Visitors Association has made a concerted effort to build a culture of thoughtful stewards. TCVA is looking for schools, work groups, churches, community organizations and families to help care for the natural areas in the beautiful, diverse locations all along the 70-mile Tillamook Coast.
Tillamook Coast Volunteer Adventures debuted this summer with two volunteer adventures: Girl Scouts Service Unit 14, Troop #45210, plan to learn about, clean up and make art from marine debris the weekend of Aug. 25-27. A group of Linfield University students and faculty will be performing stewardship projects at Alder Creek Farm in Nehalem October 7-9.
“My hope is that our volunteer adventures program will help create a deeper awareness of how special this place is,” says Dan Haag, TCVA Director of Trails, Outdoor Recreation and Accessibility. “The Tillamook Coast is not just a pass-through vacation or a place to buy t-shirts. We want our visitors to understand and care about local stewardship and conservation as our residents do. The best part is, there are plenty of local non-profits that could use the volunteer help. They run on volunteer power and often can’t get to their projects.”
TCVA will design a custom adventure to fit your groups’ needs, featuring itineraries of one to two and a half days. Meals, transportation, lodging and activities are included. Tools and supervision are provided by the host organization.
Crews typically consist of 8-15 volunteers, as well as a TCVA staff member. If you know of a group or would like to put together a group to create your own volunteer adventure, contact Haag at 503-842-2672 or email dan@tillamookcoast.com.
