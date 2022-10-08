Pine Grove Community House will once again be upcycling previously loved art at the 2022 ReHomed Art Show and Sale October 14-16, 2022.
Attend the opening night celebration October 14 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The show continues Saturday, October 15th, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, October 16th, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pine Grove, located at 225 Laneda Avenue in Manzanita.
This event enables community members to take art they no longer enjoy, pass it on to someone else, and raise funds for the Pine Grove Community House at the same time. Pine Grove Community House has been the North Coast's gathering place for almost 90 years, offering cultural and social events that enrich our community. Proceeds from the ReHomed Art Show and Sale will help us maintain our beloved and historic building.
Do you have paintings, signed prints, signed photography, or sculpture and ceramics that you would like to donate? Art should be framed and ready-to-hang. Commissions will be considered for high-value pieces. The final day to donate art is Sunday, October 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pine Grove. For easy drop-off, look for the green cone-reserved parking in front of the building.
The Friday night event includes complimentary beverages and light hors d’oeuvres. Suggested donations is $10 at the door. Come early to get first pick of the art!
