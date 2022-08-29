Registration is now open for fall term classes at Tillamook Bay Community College (TBCC). Fall term begins September 19.
TBCC is offering classes in person, online, through Zoom and through a combination of different modalities. There are classes available to get students started in careers in healthcare, welding technology, nature and outdoors, criminal justice, business and more.
This fall TBCC is introducing a new Nursing Assistant certificate program as well as a new entrepreneurship option within their Business Administration program. In addition, new transfer degree programs are also launching this fall in sociology and anthropology.
First-time students at TBCC will need to complete an admissions application, and attend a student orientation session before registering for classes. You can get started online at www.tillamookbaycc.edu/admissions-registration, or by contacting the Student Services team at studentservices@tillamookbaycc.edu. Students who have recently taken classes at TBCC can register online after speaking with their advisor.
TBCC does not require SAT or PSAT scores to enroll. They are an open admission college, which means all students are welcome to attend. Your placement in classes is determined by multiple measures.
A schedule of credit courses and non-credit community education classes offered throughout the term is available on the TBCC website, tillamookbaycc.edu. If you need assistance, please contact Student Services at 503-842-8222 ext. 1100.
