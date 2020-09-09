A nonpartisan, register-to-vote event will take place inside the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. Volunteers will be there to assist and answer questions (masks are required in the museum and social distancing will be facilitated).
This year is the 100th Anniversary of white women’s right to vote. The helpful suffragettes outside will guide you to the correct location.
• If you are not a registered Oregon voter, this is an opportunity to become one. Computers will be available for you to register online with the Oregon Secretary of State’s office. The voter registration process is quick, and all information is completely confidential.
• If you are a registered voter and would like to check on the Oregon Secretary of State’s website to make sure your voter registration information is correct, you can use the computers for that purpose.
• If you prefer, voter registration forms will be available for you to take to complete at home. The forms can be mailed to the Secretary of State, or dropped off at the Tillamook County Clerk’s office in the Courthouse in Tillamook.
Again, this is a nonpartisan event. Everyone is welcome.
Please enjoy a special souvenir when you verify your voting status using Oregon Secretary of State’s website.
If you have questions, contact Mark at 503-392-4581.
