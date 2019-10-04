An exciting conference to ignite prayer and unity among Christians in Oregon is happening in just two short weeks in Rockaway on the northern Oregon Coast. Christians who love to pray or who have an interest in praying are being urged to come and be a part of all or part of this three-day, ground-breaking event.
“This is a time for prayer, worship, training, and much joy in the Lord,” says Pamela Neighbor, a leader for “Pray Oregon”, a non-denominational Christian organization dedicated to praying about issues that affect Oregonians. “We hope to promote unity and teamwork that will bear much lasting fruit.”
The Oct 6-8 conference, called “Oregon Igniting His Love” will take place in Rockaway at the Twin Rocks Friends Camp. It promises an unforgettable program that leaders say Christians won’t want to miss. It is being organized by Pray Oregon, the National Day of Prayer in Oregon, and facilitated by the Tillamook County Wide Prayer Team in a supportive roll. Those interested in attending are urged to register before Sept. 26 for an accurate meal count. Registration will also be accepted at the door.
“For us, it’s another opportunity to welcome a big circle of individuals into our community for
prayer,” said Linda Hanratty, Tillamook County Wide Prayer Team President. Up to 300 are expected.
“We will pray, worship, fellowship, get equipped, and better learn to listen and discern the Lord's strategies for our state,” adds Peter Carlson, another leader for Pray Oregon and co-coordinator along with Neighbor for the National Day of Prayer in Oregon. “This will be a great time to connect with other prayer leaders in your county and rekindle our passion for Jesus. You are important, and we want you to be included.”
For registration details, visit https://prayoregon.brushfire.com/oregon-igniting-his-love and scroll to the bottom for a description of each session. Ten events are planned, including a bonfire lighting on Sunday evening to launch the conference. This meaningful ceremony will symbolize igniting a fire of God’s love throughout Oregon and will involve First Nations participants and prayer leaders throughout the state.
On Monday, a 4.5 hour mid-day train ride on the “Oregon Prayer Train” will journey through scenic ocean and wooded landscapes. Riders will participate in a program of prayer and joyous worship songs along the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad. Other conference sessions will feature updates and praise reports on what God is doing in Oregon, and workshops on effective discipleship.
On May 2, the Tillamook County Wide Prayer Team sponsored a historic prayer event on the 68th Annual National Day of Prayer. Over 160 passengers boarded the “Sunset Prayer Train” and prayed for residents who live and work in every community in Tillamook County as the train journeyed for 4.5 hours north and south of Garibaldi. They prayed in detail for the organizational structures that affect their residents and impact the ability of their communities to work together. Some of these prayer topics included employment, education, families, churches, government, housing and socials issues.
Doug Rosenberg, owner of the 1925 steam locomotive pulling the train and Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad past Board Member, said at the time, “that was the happiest group I have ever seen in the Lodge or on the train.….I’ve witnessed a lot of events in our Lodge building, but never one that had the happy feeling of this one…. It was an honor to be involved.”
For more conference, registration, or lodging information, contact Pamela Neighbor 253-282-8089 or Peter Carlson 541-936-2703.
