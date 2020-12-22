Is your New Year resolution to start a new career, learn a new skill, or fulfill a life-long dream to earn a college degree? Don’t wait until New Year’s day to get started.
Registration is now open for winter term classes at Tillamook Bay Community College (TBCC). Students can apply and register online at www.tillamookbaycc.edu or join us for a registration drop-in event January 5th and 6th from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Any new or returning student who needs assistance with registration can drop in at any time on those two days and TBCC staff will guide them through the entire registration process – including ordering books, applying for financial aid, picking out the right classes for your goals. Winter term Classes begin January 11th.
TBCC can help you get started on a career in the healthcare industry, work toward a welding certificate, learn the basics of business management or discover a potential career in the forestry industry. There are degrees, programs, and certificates for a wide variety of careers that you can find employment locally. Or, earn a transfer degree and save money on your first two years of college credits before you attend a university.
High school juniors and seniors in Tillamook County can take classes at TBCC this winter term and pay no tuition or fees. This is a great opportunity to get started on your college education and save thousands of dollars in the process.
A schedule of credit courses and non-credit community education classes offered throughout the term is available on the TBCC website.
If you need assistance, please contact Student Services at 503-842-8222 ext. 1100
