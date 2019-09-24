Tillamook County Fair officials reported record attendance for 2019. Despite weekday attendance dips from this past year, Saturday night at the fair saw a six-percent spoke that pushed past the record for a total of 77,217 attendees.
Camy VonSeggern, Tillamook County Fairgrounds manager, gave a special thank you to Tillamook County Creamery Association for their newly designed ice cream booth, dairy done right lounge, new signage in the Dairy Barn and sponsorship of the Oregon Bird Man presentations.
This year’s fair featured new strolling entertainment from Street Drum Corps as well as new courtyard acts and a Best Beard contest. The Oregon Dairy Women brought back the Milk Chugging Contest and VonSeggern said there was definitely more participation and there were more spectators this year.
“New for next year, we are looking at a pedal tractor pull for kids, two new carnival rides and creating a plan for additional seating for Friday and Saturday evenings,” VonSeggern said. “The Tillamook County Fair is a family friendly, safe environment for everyone to come together and share experiences and traditions.”
VonSeggern said fair organizers hope attendees have a good time a make a few happy memories when they visit. She added that suggestions and constructive criticism are welcome and help develop a better experience for the future.
“Fair Board and I would like to thank the giving spirit of our community partners and volunteers for making this one of the top 10 fairs in the state,” she said.
