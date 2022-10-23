Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad ended their summer season on September 25th with record ridership. During the busy summer season, OCSR saw 38,663 visitors step back in time and ride the “rolling museum”. The highest single month ridership total was in July when 11,333 visitors road the rails.
It is anticipated that ridership numbers will continue to rise during the Fall Splendor excursion which celebrates the splendor of autumn colors on Nehalem Bay as well as the holiday tradition Candy Cane Express, which closes out the 2022 season.
