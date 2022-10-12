"Reclaiming Our Public Trust Rights" A Zoom Forum with Professor Mary Wood

The extractive practices of industrial forestry (clearcutting followed by pesticide spraying) have already wreaked havoc on waters, wildlife and the health of too many community members. On October 17, Professor Mary Wood will discuss how natural resources that forests provide—including clean drinking water and breathable air--- belong to the public trust.

 
Dr. Wood is a professor of law and Faculty Director of the Environmental and Natural Resources Law Center at the University of Oregon. She has published extensively on the climate crisis, natural resources and native law issues. 

We are honored to have her speak with North Coast Communities for Watershed Protection! 

When: October 17, 6:00pm
