Prep Time: 20 minutes
Cook Time: 30-40 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 cup diced onion
- 2 cloves garlic, chopped or 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 3⁄4 cup chopped carrot
- 2 stalks celery, chopped
- 2 cups bite-sized cubed sweet potato, white potato or winter squash
- 4 to 5 cups low-sodium vegetable broth
- 3⁄4 cup corn, fresh, frozen or canned (drained and rinsed)
- 1 can (16 ounces) pink salmon, drained (mash bones and skin)
- 1⁄2 teaspoon pepper
- 3⁄4 teaspoon dried dill
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- 2 to 3 cups cooked wild rice or wild rice mix, heated
- chopped parsley (optional)
- lemon slices (optional)
Directions
1. Wash hands with soap and water.
2. In a saucepan over medium heat, cook the onion in oil for 2 to 3 minutes. Add the garlic, carrots and celery and cook until the vegetables are soft.
3. Add the potato and vegetable broth. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes until the potato is tender.
4. Add the corn, salmon, pepper, dill and lemon juice. Return to simmer until heated through.
5. Place ¼ to 1/3 cup cooked wild rice in the bottom of a bowl and ladle stew over the rice. Top with chopped parsley and lemon slice, if desired.
6. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Notes
• Serve stew over other cooked whole grains such as brown rice or quinoa.
• Try other fresh or dried herbs, such as basil, oregano, sage or rosemary.
• Including the bones and skin of the salmon adds calcium and healthy oil (omega-3 fatty acids) to the stew.
Thanks to the Food Hero Indigenous Peoples work group for this recipe.
Photo & Recipe Source: https://www.foodhero.org/recipes/wild-rice-salmon-stew
