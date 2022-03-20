Recipe: Whole Wheat Irish Soda Bread

Description: Irish Soda Bread is a great quick bread to make and this whole wheat version makes it healthier and heartier. It goes great with your favorite jam or with your St. Patrick’s Day meal.
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 30 minutes
Ingredients:
- 2 cups whole wheat flour
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- ½ cup golden raisins
- 1 ½ tsp baking soda
- ½ tsp salt
- 2 cups low-fat buttermilk
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper
2. In a large mixing bowl, combine whole wheat flour, all purpose flour, baking soda salt, and raisins.
3. Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients and buttermilk all at once. Fold the ingredients with a rubber spatula until just combined; do not overmix.
4. Turn dough out onto the parchment paper and form into a round loaf. Cut an X into the top of the dough with a sharp knife about ½ inch deep.
5. Place on the middle rack to bake for 30 min or until firm and golden brown.
Photo and Recipe Source: https://www.diabetesfoodhub.org/recipes/whole-wheat-irish-soda-bread.html
