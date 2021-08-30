Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
For quesadillas:
• 12 soft corn tortillas (6 inches)
• 1 1/2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded
• 1 cup corn kernels (fresh, frozen/thawed, or canned/drained)
• 1/2 cup beans, black or pinto (canned or cooked; drained)
• 1/2 cup cilantro, chopped
• 1 bell pepper, finely chopped
• 1 jalapeno pepper, finely minced (optional)
• 1 carrot, shredded
For Cilantro Yogurt Dip:
• 2 cups plain nonfat yogurt
• 1/4 cup cilantro, finely chopped
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
Directions
1. Preheat large skillet over low heat (250 °F in an electric skillet).
2. Divide cheese, corn, beans, cilantro, shredded carrots and peppers between the tortillas, covering about half of each tortilla. Fold each tortilla in half over the filling.
3. Place one or two folded tortillas on a dry skillet and heat until cheese is melted and tortilla is slightly golden, about 3 minutes.
4. Turn over and cook other side until golden, about 1 minute.
5. Remove to a plate and repeat until all tortillas are heated.
6. Mix together nonfat yogurt, cilantro and salt to make the dip.
7. Cut each quesadillas into wedges and serve immediately with the dip.
8. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Note: One large ear of corn makes about 1 cup of cut corn.
Photo & Recipe Source: https://www.foodhero.org/recipes/veggie-quesadillas-cilantro-yogurt-dip
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.